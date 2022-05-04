Bengaluru: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday called upon the Rajasthan government to maintain communal harmony in the state in the wake of violence over the past two months between groups. "State government should ensure that no one can play with the sentiments of others, and all efforts be made to ensure communal harmony. In the last two months, there have been instances of communal clashes in Rajasthan, and necessary steps should be taken for peace," Thakur told the media.

The minister's remarks came following the Jodhpur and Karauli violence that erupted in Rajasthan over the past two months. The clashes started on Monday night between two communities over hoisting different flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle in Jodhpur, resulting in stone-pelting after Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

A total of 97 people have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incidents in Jodhpur. As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration suspended all mobile internet services in the area till further notice along with the imposition of curfew from 1 pm on Tuesday to May 4 midnight, according to an official order. While in Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year.

ANI