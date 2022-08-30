Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal remained tightlipped during his interrogation by a team of CBI sleuths who visited the Asansol jail on Tuesday in the ongoing investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

According to sources, to all CBI questions, Mondal replied in two stock answers: "I don't know" and "I don't remember". Arrested in the case of cow smuggling, the Birbhum Trinamool district president is now in judicial custody. It was learned from CBI sources that Mondal uttered only these two sentences in response to all the questions the agency sleuths asked him.

According to CBI sources, Mondal was asked how he managed to amass "huge property" and register the same in his name. He was also asked how many companies, including rice mills, were running in his name? He was also asked why he used to talk to Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the racket who was arrested in November 2020.

He was also asked how after 2014, the financial status of several of his relatives and close aides saw a huge leap. In response to all these questions, Anubrata said, "I don't know," and "I don't remember." Besides Anubrata, his bodyguard Saigal Hossain who is put up in the same jail was also interrogated by CBI.

The CBI has traced alleged illegal properties to the tune of around Rs 150 crore of Saigal Hossain who was arrested on June 9 in connection with the multi-crore cattle scam.