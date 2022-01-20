Ratlam: Communal tensions appear to be on the rise in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district after law and order authorities reportedly had to intervene to prevent several Hindu families from migrating out of Surana village fearing threats from a section of another community. Several Hindu families have alleged inaction on the part of the local administration, forcing them to leave their houses, farms, and cattle behind to start afresh somewhere ‘safe’.

As this incident came to light, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra asked the local administration to visit the village. “We have taken cognizance of the incident and instructed SP and Collector to provide proper security to victim families.” He took Twitter and informed about the actions being taken in the matter, he tweeted "Along with the SDM and SDOP, two representatives from both the sides have been included in the committee formed on the Surana case."

As the district collector and the superintendent of police (SP) went to the village, the duo came to know that some anti-social elements were responsible for the situation in the village, and dispute between two people is given a communal angle.

After holding a meeting with the villagers, on Wednesday, district collector Kumar Purushottam said views of both the communities were heard during the meeting and a committee, consisting of local residents from both the communities and also officials, has been formed to resolve issues that have created the present situation and asserted action will be taken against criminal elements in the village.

"A temporary police post has been set up in Surana, where a sub-inspector and 10 policemen will be posted, this will help in confidence-building for the families. We will remove all encroachments from government land (in Surana) within a month. Both the communities want to live peacefully. Some incidents occurred in the past two to three years ago, creating an atmosphere of distrust between the communities,” the collector said.

The present situation was created by some anti-social elements, he said, adding that nobody will be allowed to cause discord and strict action will be taken against people involved in the provocation.

