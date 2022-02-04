Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested journalist Fahad Shah, Editor of The Kashmir Wala news portal, for his alleged "uploading of anti-national content on social media."

"It was reliably learned by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

The statement further read: "It was also learned that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the militant activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.”

"As the aforementioned activities by some of the Facebook users amount to commission of cognizable offenses by them, accordingly Pulwama Police while taking cognizance of the matter registered a case under number 19/2022 under relevant sections of the law and initiated the investigation," the statement said.

Confirming the Shah's arrest, police said, "During the course of the investigation, one accused person identified as Fahad Shah was arrested. The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is in progress."

Previously, on January 31, 2022, Police had summoned Shah along with another journalist Majid Hyderi in connection with a case registered following a gunfight in Pulwama in which four militants were killed.