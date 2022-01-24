Mumbai: The Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two drug dealers from the Ghatkopar area who had come to Mumbai from Odisha to supply drugs.

The Kandivali unit seized 115 kg of cannabis drugs worth Rs 28.75 lakh in the international market, from the peddlers and the car was also seized by the police.

Imran Abrar Hussain Ansari, 42, and Ismail Salim Sheikh, 21, have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They laid a trap near the bus depot and started searching for the accused. Further investigations are underway.

