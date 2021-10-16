Malkangiri (Odisha): A massive combing operation by a joint team of District Voluntary Force (DVF), Special Operations Group (SOG) and district police is underway in Tulasi Pahad region under Mathili Police Station limits.

The combing operation began in the wee hours of Friday and was still continuing. Top police sources said the anti-Maoist operation will be carried till Saturday. According to sources, the combing operation commenced based on a tip-off of the presence of Maoists in the area. The forces will return by tomorrow i.e; on Sunday morning, said a senior police officer. He further stated that the result of the operation can be ascertained only after the team returns to the base.

Also read: Naxal camp busted in Odisha's Malkangiri, arms, ammunition seized