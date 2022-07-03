Katni: Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised after the victory of the Sarpanch in Katni of Madhya Pradesh. The video went viral on social media. City Superintendent of Police in Satna Vijay Pratap Singh said that police have registered a case taking cognizance of the video which went viral on social media and probing into the incident to ascertain the authenticity of the video. Once they confirm it, then they will take further action on it. This happened in Chaka Gram Panchayat, which falls under the vicinity of Kuthla Police Station limits where Muslim Sarpanch candidate Raheesa Begum was declared the winner after counting. Thereafter, her supporters raised slogans in her support and shouted pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

Also Read-Amulya who raised pro-Pakistan slogan in Bengaluru sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, Gram Panchayat members and others have complained to the police stating that pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans were raised during the Sarpanch's victory celebrations. Ironically, after the murder of two persons one each in Udaipur of Rajasthan and Amravati in Maharashtra, Hindu organisations lost their cool and to avoid any untoward incident they brought the matter to the notice of the police.