Srinagar: The anti-encroachment drive in J&K was halted late on Tuesday following the intervention of the Home Ministry, sources said. The Union Territory administration has been asked to issue notice and give a proper hearing on the objections raised by the residents, as informed by the sources in the Home Ministry.

The development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting to oversee the development work in Central and UT sectors, as well as the security scenario amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drives in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Mehta, and some other police, as well as civil officials, were present during the review meeting that lasted for about an hour in the national capital. As per the sources, the meeting revolved around the issuance of a policy aimed at protecting underprivileged small land owners from anti-encroachment drives. They also added that the policy, drafted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, can be expected to be devised and executed soon.

The anti-encroachment drives in the union territory have drawn massive protests from the locals here. The government has reassured that the common people including migrants and labourers will not be affected by the drive. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in line with the reassurance, said that small land holders will be spared from the drives. Sources claimed that the policy is designed taking into consideration the reassurances given by Sinha.