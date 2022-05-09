New Delhi: The demolition drive against encroachments was launched in South Delhi's most sensitive zone Shaheen Bagh on Monday. Encroachments on roads and illegal constructions will be dismantled. Letters have been written to the south and south-east DCPs," said an official. The Delhi police are assisting the civic bodies in the phase-wise demolition drive which started today.

The Delhi police deployed a heavy contingent of cops to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, protestors blocked the bulldozers and sat on roads to stop the forces. Even before the MCD officials reached the area with bulldozers to remove the structures constructed illegally and locals were seen carrying their belongings outside from shops and footpaths.

Meanwhile, local leaders, including Congress workers, have begun protesting against the Municipal Corporation's demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital. As per reports, the party leaders have sat in front of the JCB bulldozers. "This is a bulldozer of hatred. It is completely unconstitutional. We will not let this demolition happen," a party leader said.

