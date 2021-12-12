Bagalakote: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said on Sunday that Anti-Conversion Bill should be passed in the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly adding that the state government should take a proper decision on the issue. The session will be held on Monday.

"Karnataka government must take one proper decision over Anti-Conversion law and the bill should be passed in Belagavi Session (winter session) which will be held from tomorrow," she said.

Speaking to media in Bagalakote she said, "after the Mangaluru four members of same family death case and Love Jihad cases in many places, there has been much debate over the conversion act in the country. A large number of people of all castes and classes are being converted to other religions in the name of health, poverty, love".

"Why people are leaving their own religion? We should find out the exact cause of this. What is the reason for this - caste? health or economic conditions?. Social inequality should not be built. We don't give chance to misuse our poverty and helplessness", she added.

Reacting to developments of miscreants posting messages on social media platforms celebrating the death of CDS General Rawat, she said, "some people with distorted minds celebrate this. They are traitors. The Union Home Ministry and the State Govts must take action against them. They should be punished harshly."