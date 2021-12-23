Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly passes Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 on Thursday amid Congress party uproar.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka stated that 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', popularly known as the Anti-conversion bill, is a mere extension of the draft proposal prepared by the Congress back in 2016.

Minister for Home, Araga Jnanedra in his opening remarks on the bill said that the Anti-conversion bill is the brainchild of Congress.

Further, Minister for Law, J. Madhuswamy explained that the draft was prepared by the Law Commission as per the directions of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Anti-conversion law is very much necessary to tame those elements who take advantage of the poverty of the people.

BJP had pointed out that during 2015, Siddaramaiah led Congress government had signed to bring up the Anti-conversion bill, but now Congress is indulging in double talk.

According to sources, 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', prohibits conversion from one religion to another by misinterpretation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage.

It is also said to propose imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC/ST will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000.

The bill is also said to have made a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs five lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert.

Also Read: Anti-conversion Bill in Karnataka: What do the drafted rules propose?