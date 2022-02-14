Kolkata: Indicating that she was not keen on Congress being part of an anti-BJP alliance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that no regional parties are on good terms with Congress and it can go its own way. Her comments come a day after she reached out to DMK supremo M K Stalin and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao advocating a national-level anti-BJP alliance.

" No regional parties are on good terms with it. Congress can go its own way, we will go ours," said Mamata. She alleged that the country's federal structure was in jeopardy and the Constitution was under threat.

"The country's federal structure has been bulldozed...the country's Constitution is being demolished. We all need to come together to protect it," said Mamata. She was speaking to reporters after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the polls in four Municipal Corporations in West Bengal, dealing yet another major blow to BJP in the State.

Stressing on the need for unity among regional parties, the Chief Minister said that all of them should reach an understanding.

"Together we are trying to protect the federal structure. All regional parties must come to an understanding," she said. Mamata was referring to her telephonic conversations with her Tamil Nadu and Telangana counterparts.

After speaking to Mamata, Rao on Sunday said "Mamata Behen ( Mamata Banerjee) called me. We had a discussion over the phone. She invited me to Bengal or she'll come to Hyderabad. She said mujhe dosa khilao. I said most welcome. She may come any time. We are discussing. There are so many political leaders across the nation."

"Beloved Didi Mamata Banerjee telephoned me to share her concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states," tweeted M K Stalin.

"She suggested for a meeting of Opposition Chief Ministers. I assured her of DMK's commitment to upholding the autonomy of states. Convention of Opposition Chief MInisters s will soon take place out of Delhi!," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read:Brazen misuse of power by Governors: After call with Mamata, Stalin says meeting of opposition CMs soon