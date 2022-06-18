Patna/Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing protests against the Agnipath Scheme across the country, an official in Patna on Saturday said that the role of coaching centres was found during the questioning of those arrested for violence and arson in the city. Similar findings have been made in Hyderabad where a train was set ablaze at Secunderabad junction on Friday.

The protests against the scheme turned violent in parts of the country including Bihar. At least three trains were set ablaze on Thursday. District Magistrate of Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh said that WhatsApp messages provocative in nature were found in the phones of the arrested people. "We are on complete alert. The people are being identified through video footage. We have found out about the role of 7-8 coaching centres through WhatsApp messages from those arrested. These messages were of provocative nature," he said.

Also read: Agnipath scheme: Protests during funeral procession of man killed in Hyderabad

Singh said that an FIR was filed against 170 people, of whom 46 were arrested for vandalism at Danapur railway station. The Patna DM said security forces have been deployed at various places in Patna. However, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the situation is getting normal again and appealed to the protesters to maintain peace.

"Situation is getting normal again. Vandalism and arson incidents are unfortunate. The Centre has made a good scheme for youth, it'll provide them many benefits. We appeal to the people of Bihar to maintain peace," Prasad said. Meanwhile, student organisations in Bihar, led by the All India Students' Association, called a 24-hour Bihar bandh on Saturday demanding an immediate rollback of the new recruitment scheme.

Also read: Secunderabad violence: 30 arrested, Rs 7 crores worth rail properties damaged

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, police have arrested Avula Subba Rao who runs Sai Defence Academy in the city and other locations including Andhra Pradesh on charges of inciting the violence. Police said they have identified 12 people who orchestrated violence by sending provocative texts and audio messages through message sharing platform - WhatsApp. Members of two WhatsApp groups - Hakimpet Army Soldiers and Secunderabad Railway Station Blocks were suspected to be active participants in the depredations.

One more group floated on Thursday - named '17/6' - is also under the police scanner for their involvement. Besides Avula, police suspect Wasim, who manages Star Defence Academy, Karimnagar had an active role in inciting the aspirants. "We are probing the audio messages circulated in the groups on burning the trains," a police official said.

Police said that youth identified as Santosh of Kamma Reddy, and Prithviraj of Adilabad were seen carrying petrol and setting the bogies on fire. The conversation between them on inviting the attention of the Union government towards the protest by burning the train is being widely circulated on social media. A hunt is on to nab them, they said.