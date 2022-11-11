Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government issued a show cause notice to an official from Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority in Dehradun after he directed Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's pharmaceutical company Divya Pharmacy of the Patanjali Group to stop production of five of its medicines. According to the information available with ETV Bharat, the government has asked the officer to explain, what is the basis of the notice served to Divya Pharmacy in a letter sent to the officer.

ETV Bharat spoke to Dr GCN Jangapangi, joint director and drug controller of the state health authority, Government of Uttarakhand, who is served with the notice in the matter. Jangpangi confirmed over the phone that he has been asked for a reply by the government. He said that he would reply to the notice.

While Baba Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy also issued a statement and alleged the "anti-Ayurveda drug mafia" behind the whole controversy and termed it as a conspiracy after reports said the Uttarakhand government had banned the production of five of its medicines, citing misleading advertisements. The medicines in question were used in the treatment of blood pressure (Divya BPgrit), diabetes (Divya Madhugrit), goitre (Divya Thyrogrit), glaucoma (Divya Eyegrit) and high cholesterol (Lipidom).