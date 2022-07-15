New Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Adish Aggarwala has disputed former Vice-President Hamid Ansari's claim denying having invited a Pakistani journalist having alleged links with the spy agency ISI to India during his tenure. Aggarwala, who denied that the Pakistani journalist attended a conference on terrorism organised by him, said that the recommendation to call the journalist to a programme was “definitely done by the former Vice- President's office”.

Ansari recommended to invite Pak journo Nusrat Mirza: SC advocate

Aggarwala said that an official from Ansari's office had personally told him that the Vice-President wanted him to invite Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza to the event, which he flatly refused to do. Aggarwala said that he had also invited the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the programme earlier and he had agreed to come. “But, later the organisers did not call him in view of the tensions between Pakistan and India,” he said.

The event dates back to December 11, 2010, held at Vigyan Bhavan. It was organised by the International Council of Jurists of which Aggarwala is the chairman. Aggarwala's statement comes a day after Ansari denied having invited Mirza to India saying "a litany of falsehood has been unleashed on me".