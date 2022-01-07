Mumbai: The 16th witness in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case has turned hostile in his testimony against the accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Already, 15 other witnesses have already changed their testimony in this case in the past.

Additionally, the witness has also made serious allegations against the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the court, alleging that the ATS authorities are forcing him to name the accused as guilty of the crime, along with the framing of several senior RSS functionaries.

The witness in concern further claimed that the responses produced by him over the matter earlier were not his own, but was crafted and forced by the ATS. The case is being heard in a special NIA court in the Mumbai Sessions Court.

Sadhvi Pragya was accused in the 2008 Malegaon Bomb blast case, in which six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29.

She was charged under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA and Sections 120(b), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

