Rajouri: One more soldier succumbed to his injuries sustained in the August 11 militant attack on an Indian Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri, taking the death toll to five, officials said Monday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand identified the soldier as Havildar Satpal Singh of Rajasthan’s Jaitpur village in Jhunjhunu district and said that he was undergoing treatment at the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur for the past ten days. He breathed his last on Sunday evening, the PRO added.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the mortal remains of the deceased soldier. Singh’s body is being sent to his native place in Rajasthan, officials said. Four soldiers were killed in a militant attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu on August 11, just four days ahead of Independence Day. Both militants involved in the attack were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed, the Army said.