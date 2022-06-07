Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a reputation of being a no-nonsense politician with an often aggressive stand against her political rivals. However, people at her public rally on Tuesday in the Alipurduar district saw a different side of the firebrand politician.

Always a go-getter when it comes to politics, the Chief Minister immediately stopped the rally after coming to know that a child has become unconscious after standing in the crowd under the scorching sun. As soon as her security personnel brought Muskan, a class V student near the stage, the concerned Chief Minister asked them to sprinkle water on the child's face. Seeing that the security personnel were fumbling to find a water bottle for the child, Mamata quickly got one from the dais and gave it to them.

"We are ending the rally now as we have to take care of the child," the Chief Minister said . After Muskan was brought on the stage, Mamata asked whether there was any doctor on the dais. Finally, Jalpaiguri MLA Dr PK Burma examined Muskan. Mamata ensured that the child got a seat near the air coolers on the dais to give her some relief from the heat. The Chief Minister lovingly caressed the child's head after giving her water amid loud cheers from the crowd. The Chief Minister's human gesture came as a pleasant surprise to Muskan's mother Afrin Bibi.

Afrin said that the Chief Minister has advised her to ensure that Muskan gets proper medical treatment. "We are thankful to the Chief Minister for her kind gesture," she said adding that they had come to see Mamata Banerjee from Birpara.