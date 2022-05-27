Adilabad (Telangana): In yet another hate crime, a man and his wife reportedly slit the throat of their daughter, Rajeshwari (20), for having loved a man (Sheik Aleem) belonging to another community in Adilabad's Nagalkonda. This is the third such hate crime that has taken place in the state.

Earlier, having faced objections from their parents to an inter-religious marriage, Rajeshwari and Aleem, had eloped and got married 45 days ago. Following this, Rajeswari's parents Samitri Bai and Devi Lala had filed a missing case at Narnur police station. Police in their investigation revealed that they had traced the cell phone signals of the boy and girl to Maharashtra.

It was then that the girl was brought from Maharashtra and handed over to her parents, while Aleem was sent to remand. However, Rajeswari's parents were furious that she got married to another religious man and felt insulted.

In this regard, a heated argument broke out between Rajeshwari and her parents on a daily basis. Unable to bear the insult, on Friday morning at 4 'o'clock, Rajeswari's parents slit her throat and killed her.

Police have registered a case and arrested Rajeshwari's parents. Meanwhile, the girl's body has been shifted to the Utnoor Government hospital.

Earlier this month, a Dalit youth who was married to a woman belonging to another community was hacked to death by her family members in Hyderabad.