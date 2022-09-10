Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The kin of the deceased were forced to carry the body on a motorcycle due to the unavailability of a government ambulance. As the family cannot afford the private ambulance they have to take the body on a bike. This incident took place in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. In the past, a man was forced to carry his son's body on a motorcycle as the family of the deceased could not find an ambulance to take the body to their native place. The incident that took place in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh had gone viral on social media.

According to sources, a five-year-old child was admitted to the District Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. The kid died while undergoing treatment while the deceased's relatives were on the lookout for an ambulance or mortuary van to take the body home. The father of the deceased child, a resident of Rajpur village under Amangnaj Police Station limits in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, said, "My child was suffering from pneumonia and died during the treatment. We were searching for a government ambulance to carry the body. But I was told that a government-run ambulance is not available at the hospital. Only a private ambulance is available. But we cannot afford a private ambulance. Hence, we are carrying the body on a motorcycle."