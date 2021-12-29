Kanpur: After unearthing crores at the residence of Peeyush Jain, the GST Intelligence Unit has now raided the premises of Mayur Vanaspati Ghee owner Sunil Gupta in Kanpur.

As per the details available, a five-member team of the Director General of the GST Intelligence Unit (DGGI) carried out the raid at Gupta's residence in the city on Tuesday evening.

The manager of the company, according to reports, underwent a thorough interrogation by the officials at the beginning of the raid.

The agency is on a confiscation spree at several places after the raid at Peeyush Jain's property. The five-day-long raid across several properties owned by Jain, a perfume trader, has already created an alarm among the traders in Uttar Pradesh.

The DGGI concluded the raid at his properties Wednesday morning, declaring a confiscation of Rs 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from the perfume businessman. The authorities have also seized more than 200 fake invoices.

Peeyush Jain, on Monday, was arrested by the authorities under Section 69 of the CGST Act.

Also read: Peeyush Jain a man of simplicity, recall neighbours in Kannauj