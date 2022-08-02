New Delhi: Another Nigerian man living in the national capital tested positive for Monkeypox, taking the tally of the viral disease in Delhi to three, said official sources on Tuesday. On Monday, a 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi, with no recent international travel history, tested positive for monkeypox.

Earlier in the day, one more case of Monkeypox has been reported in Kerala. On July 30, the first death of Monkeypox was reported in the country. A 22-year-old man who had tested positive for Monkeypox in UAE arrived in India on July 22 and was admitted to a hospital on July 27 after again testing positive for Monkeypox.

The Centre has formed a task force in the wake of Monkeypox cases in India to monitor and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting which was attended by Cabinet secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Additional Secretary (PMO) and other senior officials. (ANI)