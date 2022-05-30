Kolkata: Adding to the list of actresses and models dying under mysterious circumstances in West Bengal, another model Saraswati Das was found dead in her house in the Kasba area of Kolkata on Sunday. The 19-year-old also reportedly left a suicide note which the police have collected as the prime piece of evidence.

The local police in the area have taken cognizance of the matter and launched a probe into the suicide. The police probing the suicide said this is the fourth such case in the last 13 days wherein young actresses and models are suddenly dying by suicide. Three such cases, including the deaths of Pallavi Dey, Bidisha Dey Majumdar and Manjusha Niyoogi, have recently stirred the atmosphere in the state.

As informed by the local sources, the model was struggling with her career in the industry. They also informed them that she was suffering from depression and barely spoken to anyone in recent days. As the investigation is underway, the police have also sent the body for post-mortem to confirm the cause of her death.