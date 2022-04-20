Rairangpur(Odisha): Mayurbhanj police have launched a manhunt to nab quack Biswanath Behera after it was found that he administered livestock injections to another villager suffering from back pain in Goudiabahali under Thakurmunda block. The victims reached out to this doctor to get rid of their ailments, the police said.

The victim, 75-year-old Daitari Mohanta of Goudiabahali village, was reportedly administered three livestock injections by Biswanath. The 62-year-old accused of Kantipal in Keonjhar district had earlier administered livestock injections to one Srikanta Mohanta of Mahuldiha village claiming to be a doctor of Thakurmunda community health center (CHC).

Daitari alleged that Biswanath came to his house on Saturday and told him that he had brought medicines from Bhubaneswar which would cure his ailments. The cost of injection was Rs 500. Since Daitari was suffering from acute back pain, he agreed to the accused’s proposal.

An FIR was registered against the fake doctor on Monday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including an attempt to murder, Mohuldiha police station inspector Ranjuhasini Kulu said.

They were admitted to the community health center as they fell sick after the injection and are under treatment with symptoms of fever, diarrhea, and nausea, police added. The accused is still at large.

