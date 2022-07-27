Srinagar(J&K): Aakash Hassan, an independent Kashmiri journalist, was on Tuesday barred by the authorities at Delhi airport from visiting Sri Lanka for a reporting assignment. “Immigration officials at IGI airport New Delhi barred me from boarding a flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka. I was headed to report on the current crises in the country. The immigration officials took my passport and boarding pass, and have made me sit in a room for the last four hours,” Aakash said in a series of tweets.

Post the abrogation of Article 370, several Kashmiri journalists have been barred from travelling abroad while many were summoned by security forces related to their work. Recently, Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo was on July 2 stopped by authorities at the Delhi airport and barred from flying to France for a book launch and photo exhibition.

According to the Aakash, the officials have not given any reason for the move. "They are not giving me any reason for why I am not allowed. A staff member from the airline I was travelling in told me that officials have directed them to offload my luggage from the aircraft. I was questioned by two officials about my background and travel purpose,” he said.

Sharing the picture of his cancelled boarding pass, he said, “After making me wait for five hours, without providing even water to drink, I have been handed over my passport and boarding pass with a red rejection stamp, 'Cancelled Without Prejudice'."