Ranchi: Days after the alleged murder of a resident of Dumka Ankita Singh by a youth for spurning his advances, another such incident has come recently come to light in the Chatra district of Jharkhand.

The incident took place on August 4 when a 17-year-old girl sustained grievous injuries following an acid attack by a youth. The girl's mother Devanti Devi alleged on Monday that on the night of August 4, when her daughter was sleeping a youth named Sandeep Bharti poured acid on her in an attempt to kill her allegedly due to spurning her advances.

Also read: Justice sought for Jharkhand girl Ankita who was burnt to death

She also said that first she was rushed to a hospital in Gaya but as her condition deteriorated she was referred to RIMS and is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition. She demanded stringent action against Sandeep adding that the State Government should help her as it is helping the family members of Anikita. The girl's family members alleged that although Sandeep was harassing her for a long time, but police did not take the matter seriously.