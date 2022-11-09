Gandhinagar: In a another major jolt to the Congress, senior MLA Bhagwan Barad on Wednesday resigned as a legislator and primary member of the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the same day. The development comes a day after 10-time Congress MLA and tribal leader, Mohansinh Rathva, resigned and joined the ruling BJP.

Barad, 63, who had won the Talala seat in Gir Somnath district in 2017, sent his resignation letter to Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and also handed it over to Speaker Nimaben Acharya.

After resigning Barad claimed that, he decided to quit the party after consulting at least 4,000 of his supporters and will fight the next month's elections if BJP wants him to, but added that he is not joining BJP with any pre-condition to get a poll ticket.