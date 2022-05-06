Imphal (Manipur): A second suspected IED blast took place in Manipur in 24 hours. A powerful bomb blast took place in the Imphal East district on Friday early morning. According to police sources, it was suspected that the explosion was from an IED. The explosion took place at around 3.50 am at the residence of RK Virendra, an executive engineer working at the State Agriculture Department. There has been no casualty in the incident.

Another blast in Manipur within 24 hours

However, three four-wheelers, glasses of doors, and windows were shattered due to the blast. The windows of the adjoining house were also damaged. Soon after the blast, a team of Imphal East Police and Manipur Police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with experts from the Manipur Forensic Department rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to police, no one has claimed responsibility for the blast and the reason behind it is yet to be asserted. The development comes a day after another suspected IED blast took place on Thursday morning. There was no casualty in the incident. The incident took place at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai in Imphal West District.

