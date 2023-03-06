Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP State IT Wing secretary Dilip Kannan on Monday announced he was quitting the party faulting the State leadership. Kannan, who announced his decision "with a heavy heart" on Twitter, a day after the saffron party's IT Wing chief C T R Nirmal Kumar resigned, said when Union Minister L Murugan led the party he ensured that several leaders joined the BJP. "Are there any such incidents of integrating leaders and cadres from other parties into the BJP" he asked in his post.

On Sunday, Nirmal Kumar resigned from the party accusing party State chief K Annamalai of engaging in a "surveillance" against many in the party. Hours after announcing to resign, Kumar called on AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami and joined the AIADMK. "There is nothing more demeaning than rejoicing at the surveillance of own party members and functionaries," Kumar, a Madurai-based party worker, said.

Almost echoing Kumar, Kannan said "Annamalai's work is to look down upon the persons who worked for the party for so many years. Ninety per cent of the functionaries know what I am saying is true but the social media friends will construe otherwise. Let's wait and see how many like me these war-room factions will drive away," he said.

He claimed that Annamalai said that he would create 500 leaders when he assumed office. "God knows how many people he created in these 20 months. He was careful not to let even one person get the media limelight." Kannan, the third person to quit the party since actress-politician Gayathri Raghuramm resigned in January this year, said he gave his best for the party and was leaving it with a heavy heart. He was in-charge of the Kanyakumari unit.

Reacting to the AIADMK accepting Nirmal Kumar into its fold, BJP sports and skill development cell State president Amar Prasad Reddy said in a tweet "AIADMK being an alliance partner shouldn't have done this. BJP under the leadership of Thalaivar @annamalai_k will form government in Tamil Nadu." (PTI)