Gwalior: Police on Tuesday were successful in freeing a woman from the clutches of a saint popularly known as Hardauha Maharaj, from the latter's captivity. After rescuing the woman, she was produced before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Hardauha Maharaj alias Suresh Prasad Pandey was facing abduction, rape and other serious charges pertaining to the case, while the victim's father had filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court.

When the woman's father, on the lookout for a suitable groom, had put up advertisements in a matrimonial column of a newspaper, Hardauha Maharaj impersonated as Suresh Prasad Pandey approached the girl's family. The culprit soon got married to the victim, while the bride realized her folly only after she started staying with the Baba. She also realised that Baba had cheated on her as he was already married to another woman with two children. The man also eventually started abusing her.

She remained in his captivity for the past two years and even her whereabouts were not known to her parents. The woman's parents were desperately searching for their daughter. "A case was registered against the Baba and three others under Sections 376 and 420 of the IPC. Besides, rape charges were also slapped on him," said police, adding that the self-styled Baba was also claiming to be associated with the Omkareshwar temple trust.