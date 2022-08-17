Hyderabad: In a suspicious technical snag, unknown bank customers have carried out credit card loan transactions way more than the credit limit prompting police to launch an investigation in Telangana capital Hyderabad. It is learned that in one of the instances, the actual credit card loan limit sanctioned by the concerned bank is Rs 45 thousand only. The development has left bank staff scratching their heads as they try to find out the reasons for the snags.

However, the cardholder has transacted Rs 41.69 lakhs at once. Another customer has withdrawn Rs 26.85 lakhs when the credit card limit was only Rs 90000. On observing the suspicious transactions, the bank staff approached Cyberabad Cyber ​​Crime Police for a probe into the matter. In Gachibowli area, two bank customers took credit cards from a bank with the credit limit on the cards being Rs.1.35 lakh.

However, it is learned that both transacted Rs 68.55 lakhs beyond the limit of the cards. The bank staff detected these suspicious transactions and tried to contact the cardholders, who, however, were not available at the address provided to the bank. The bank manager has filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station. Bank staff and police are trying to find out how the customers managed to withdraw money beyond the credit limit.

