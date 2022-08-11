Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Undeniably, Annu Rani brought laurels for the country after winning a bronze medal in the javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games which concluded in England recently. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, she talked about her achievements. An Indian woman sportsperson has won a medal in javelin throw that too after 88 years, talking about her early days of struggle, Annu Rani, said, "Playing sports was taboo in my family. When I joined sporting activities, initially I didn't tell anybody. My father was totally against sports activities. So, I went out playing games secretly."

Narrating an incident when she took part in the sports competition organized by her school, Annu Rani said, "I took part in the sports competition organized by my school and secured a top position at the tourney. When my father learned about the incident, he became furious and scolded me. My father asked me how come I attended the sports competition without his permission. Later, my coach Dharmapal persuaded my father to allow me to take part in the sporting tournament."

Talking about her initial days of practice, Annu said, "Initially, I was unable to afford a javelin, so I used to make bamboo stick as a dummy for practice. After the harvesting of the crops, my farmland was the practicing ground. Thereafter, my guru at Vivekananda Ashram helped me in a great way to achieve my goal."

Speaking about discrimination prevailing in the society between boys and girls, Annu Rani said, "The society should focus on providing education to girls because an educated girl does a major turnaround in a family. The discriminatory mindset should change sooner the better."