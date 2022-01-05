Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge opposes semi-lockdown and weekend curfew. Poor and middle-class people have already suffered heavily because of the decisions of Central and state governments.

In view of workers, the central government has to announce a special package, then announce lockdown. Covid has now become a controversial issue. The last time due to the sudden lockdown many people bore the brunt of it. The central government has not provided assistance to the people who were hit by the lockdown. It is a tragedy that workers' funds were not paid to workers, he added.

"Once again if the lockdown is suddenly announced it will be a big blow to the state's economy. In the past, the country's economy has depleted because of the Central government's decisions. Poor, middle-class people lost everything and were reduced to severe conditions. Lockdown is not okay without taking precautionary measures." Kharge said.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Bommai rules out complete lockdown, but hints at tougher curbs

Before announcing lockdown think about everything, he said and added "the Central Government gave a bogus report on Covid's death. Under the garb of the Covid issue, the central government is simply trying to gain sympathy and publicity.

Kharge further alleges that "In Uttar Pradesh, if people died they had no place to cremate bodies. People were throwing the Covid positive patients' bodies into the river Ganga became an example of this. The central government should announce a special package for the benefits of the workers and then announce lockdown."