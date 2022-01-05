Haridwar: Preparations have started for organizing Dharma Sansad in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti responsible for organising this Niranjani Akhara has been getting death threat calls and messages. This Dharma Sansad is being organized by Sanatan Hindu Seva Sansthan on January 22-23 at Ramlila Maidan.

Confirming the same, Swami Yeti Narasimhanand Giri said, "Annapurna Bharti is the convener of the Dharma Sansad to be held in Aligarh. She was busy in her preparations, but she is being threatened over the phone by some jihadis targeting her."

Swami Yeti Narasimhanand Giri urges the Union Home Minister for the protection of Sadhvi Annapurna Bharti

He has urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide security to the Sadhvi Annapurna Bharti who is fighting for Hindutva. At the same time, he also said that they are not afraid of the jihadis threatening them.

Earlier, a video of Dharma Sansad organized in Haridwar, December 17 -19, 2021 saw several speakers making questionable comments against various communities which became viral. In one of the circulated videos of Haridwar Hate Speech, Sadhvi Annapurna, a seer and an office-bearer of the Hindu Mahasabha is heard saying "will not think for a minute and take up arms if I feel that Hinduism is in danger even if I am branded a supporter of Nathuram Godse".

Also Read: Uttarakhand Police send notices of appearance to Dharma Sansad accused

The SIT of Uttrakhand Police has lodged a case against nine persons in relation to the alleged hate speech at the Dharma Sansad in Haridwar. Waseem Rizvi (Former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board), Yeti Narasimhanand, and Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti are among the nine persons against whom the case has been lodged.

Haridwar Police Station SHO Rakender Singh Kathait said on Wednesday that we have so far sent a production notice to Rizvi and Sadhvi Annapurna. Kathait said that the police will have to investigate properly as they are answerable to the court. He said that "we cannot come to any conclusion on the basis of allegations only and cannot punish anyone. The allegations will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken."