Mumbai: In protest against the move allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops in Maharashtra, social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday issued a memorandum to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the decision is not reversed soon.

The Maharashtra state government has recently decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and large grocery stores, citing it as an 'economically beneficial' move for the farmers. Anna Hazare has been perpetually voicing his stance against the decision ever since it was announced by the Shiv Sena government.

Earlier on January 3, Hazare had sent a letter to Chief Minister Thackeray, warning him to reverse the decision to sell wine openly in this manner or face a deadly hunger strike. However, Anna's letter was seemingly ignored by the CM's Office or the state government, since it was not responded to or reacted upon by any of the state officials.

"The government's decision to give permission to sell wine from the supermarkets and grocery store is very unfortunate. On one hand, the state government is saying that the decision was taken in the interest of the farmers. And on the other hand, they also say that wine is not alcohol. The real question is where such a decision will take the state," the 84-year-old social activist said.

