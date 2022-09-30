Srinagar: Ankita Bhandari's family members have alleged that the police have not shown them the post-mortem report despite the police's claim of handing over the report to the family. Recently, the Uttarakhand police, while issuing a press release, shared that the police shared the post-mortem report with Ankita's family members. However, when ETV Bharat asked Ankita's family members about this, they denied it. They said that they have not been shown the post-mortem report.

Also read: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Postmortem reports out; police to demand custody of accused

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ankita Bhandari's family members said that they have not received the final post-mortem report. When Ankita's father Virendra Bhandari was asked whether the police administration has shown Ankita's final post-mortem report to them or not, they denied the claims and said that they are still waiting for their daughter's post-mortem report. At the same time, Ankita's brother Ajay Singh Bhandari is also unaware of the post-mortem report. He said that he, too, has not been contacted by the police regarding the post-mortem report. Contrarily, the police have claimed that Ankita's post-mortem report issued by AIIMS has been duly shared with the family members.

Also read: Ankita Bhandari murder case: SIT questions revenue officers, employees of Pauri district

Ankita Bhandari(19), a resident of Srikot in Nandalsu Patti of Pauri district, used to work as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort located in Gangapur Bhogpur on Barrage Chila Marg of Rishikesh. The resort belonged to Pulkit Arya, son of BJP leader Vinod Arya. Ankita was working in this resort since August 28 and she went missing on September 18. After which, Pulkit Arya, the owner of the resort, lodged a missing complaint with the revenue police post. The case was later transferred to the Laxmanjhula police station. On September 24, Ankita's body was found in the Chila canal. Three people, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested for Ankita's murder.