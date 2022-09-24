Haridwar: BJP expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya, father, and brother of the main accused in the Ankita murder case. A team of officers reached Vinod Arya's house in Haridwar and conducted searches in the house. The team comprised of officials from the Revenue, Development Authority, and Municipal Corporation.

Pulkit Arya's father assures 'full cooperation'

On being expelled from the party, Vinod Arya said that he had already resigned from the party and from all the posts so that the investigation would not get affected. Vinod Arya further said that whatever action the administration wants to take, he will fully cooperate. Along with this, Vinod Arya said that whatever is the truth, it should come out in the public domain and Ankita should get justice.

Meanwhile, speaking on Pulkit Arya's conduct, Vinod Arya said, "The rumors spread against him are false. He was engaged in increasing his business and due to this, he was away from home for a long time. We also want that Ankita should get justice and Pulkit's truth should also come out. If we are found guilty in the investigation, then we are ready to oblige."