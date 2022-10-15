Dehradun: No evidence of rape was found in the DNA report of Ankita in the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case of Uttarakhand. In the report, rape and coercion of Ankita have not been found.

According to sources, the SIT has almost completed the investigation of the Ankita Bhandari murder. In this case, the SIT has prepared the charge sheet up to 90 percent and can also file the charge sheet in the next 10 days. It is being said that the police headquarters has written a letter to the government to run the case of Ankita's murder in a fast-track court.

The SIT has written a letter to the Tourism Department regarding Vanantra Resort for action. At the same time, ADG Law and Order v Murugeshan confirmed that there was no rape in the DNA report.

ADG Law and Order, V Murugesan said, "The swab test has been done and the report was negative. However, the complete DNA report has not come yet. But the first report did not confirm any kind of rape."

At the same time, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also spoken of running the trial in a fast-track court.

Earlier, Ankita went missing for at least six days before the Uttarakhand administration recovered her body from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24. The son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal after a heated argument. Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case.