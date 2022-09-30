Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Haridwar MP and former Union Minister and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank while addressing the media over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, he said the incident was a blot on Devbhoomi. "Shame on those who were indulging in politics in Ankita Bhandari murder case. It was a most unfortunate incident in Uttarakhand and shame on those who are politicising the incident. Being a father of three daughters, I understand what the parents of the deceased are undergoing. We will not sit idle till the culprits are punished."

"Our Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took immediate steps in the case. We will ensure strict punishment to the culprits. It's my appeal not to politicise the incident. The unfortunate incident happened to our Uttarakhand daughter."