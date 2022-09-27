Dehradun: In a recent development in the Ankita Bhandari murder investigation, the SIT in charge of the case, DIG PR Devi, has said that the officials have received the post-mortem reports along with other evidence including 2 cars used for the crime, and are currently analyzing all of it.

"We'll record the statements of women who worked at the resort. We'll also apply for the police custody of the accused for interrogation," DIG Devi told a group of reporters on Tuesday.