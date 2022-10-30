Pauri (Uttrakhand): In a fresh development to Uttrakhand's sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case, police have imposed Gangster Act on the 3 accused, including the main accused Pulkit Arya, said Pauri Garhwal's newly appointed SSP Shweta Choubey.

Earlier, DGP Ashok Kumar had hinted about adding more sections in FIR against the three accused.

Earlier in the day, a factory owned by Pulkit Arya caught fire under mysterious circumstances. The Pulkit Arya-owned Amla Candy factory in Ganga Bhogpur in Uttarakhand caught fire due to a short circuit in its inverter fitting, SHO Vinod Singh Gunsai of Lakshman Jhula police station said.

19-year-old Ankita Bhandari was missing for at least six days before her body was recovered from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.