Srinagar: Ankita Bhandari’s family performed her last rites on Sunday evening at NIT Ghat near Alakhnanda river in Srinagar under the Pauri Garhwal district of the state. Initially, Ankita's father and brother refused to perform her last rites until they got the final postmortem report.

Earlier, the teenager’s body was fished from Cheela canal close to Rishikesh on Saturday, six days after she went missing from the resort in Rishikesh where she used to work as a receptionist.

Earlier in the day, a massive protest erupts outside the mortuary in Srinagar, where Ankita Bhandari's father arrived to take her body for last rites. Local residents have also blocked the NH58 Badrinath-Rishikesh highway demanding punishment for the culprits.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday called on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan and informed him about the action taken in the death case of Ankita Bhandari.

As per the police, Arya had confessed to his crime during the probe and had said that he pushed the girl into a canal after an altercation after which she had drowned. "The Chief Minister assured that the culprits wouldn't be spared under any circumstances," informed Raj Bhawan.

It further said that the Governor expressed his condolences to the bereaved family while condoling the "heinous crime". In the meeting with the governor, CM Dhami also held a detailed discussion on the development plans of the state, law, and order, and the action taken in relation to irregular appointments in the Vidhan Sabha.