Koppal(Karnataka): Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has once again rekindled the debate surrounding the birthplace of Lord Hanuman by claiming that the Anjanadri hills in the Koppal district are historically acknowledged as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Earlier, neighbouring states Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh had rejected this claim and said that Hanuman was born in their respective states.

"Lord Hanuman was born in Anjanadri hills. There is proof in the form of Kishkindha [the current day Hampi]. There may have been controversial statements saying Hanuman was born here and there, but originally this was the place where Hanuman was born. He was born in Anjanadri Hills and Kishkindha, there is no confusion about it," CM Bommai said on Monday.

Talking about his expansion plans, Bommai added, "I had announced in my budget about the comprehensive development of Anjanadri. Thousands of people visit the place every year. We intend to create good facilities for the pilgrims and tourists. We have provided Rs 100 cr for the development of the pilgrimage. Boarding, lodging, hospital, and shopping facilities would be provided to the tourists. We will also build a ropeway for the convenience of the elderly. It would be developed at the national level."