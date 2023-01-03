New Delhi: The mortal remains of the deceased Anjali in the Kanjhawala death incident were taken to her residence from the hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday. Her post-mortem was performed at the Maulana Azad Medical College here, informed Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda on Tuesday.

The post-mortem report states the provisional cause of death as 'shock and hemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs', Hooda further informed. All injuries occurred due to blunt force impact and possibly with a vehicular accident and dragging, he added quoting the post-mortem reports. The report also indicated that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault.

After dragging the victim Anjali for 13 km, the car of the accused stopped in Kanjhawala's Jonti village when one of the accused saw Anjali's hand while taking a U-turn. The five accused detached the stuck body, left it as is on the road, and fled the spot.

Also read: We have eye-witness now, probe still nascent: Delhi Special CP Hooda on Kanjhawala incident

They were arrested Sunday night on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and criminal conspiracy. The driver Deepak Khanna said he was doubtful that 'something was stuck' in the car, but his friends urged him to drive on saying 'it's nothing'.

Meanwhile, the police have found an eye-witness to the incident - another woman who accompanied Anjali on her scooty when the accident happened. Identified as Nidhi, the woman fled the site of an accident 'because she was scared', Hooda told the media on Tuesday. "She is being cooperative and we hope to get more details of the incident from her," he added.

Anjali was a 20-year-old resident of the Sultanpur area in the national capital. The only breadwinner in her family, she worked for an event management company. Her final rites will be performed later today at her residence.