New Delhi: Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government. February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

"As directed by the competent authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2022 stands withdrawn," the board's Secretary S K Dutta said in a notice. It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

Earlier, backing the Animal Welfare Board of India's advisory to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that everyone should love cows.

"A very good decision has been taken, cows should be hugged. I welcome the decision of Purushottam Rupala ji's ministry. We all should love and hug the cow," the minister said while addressing a press conference here.

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjana Jyoti has also welcomed the decision saying "33 crore gods and goddesses live within a cow".

"Cow is considered as our mother and we should embrace them. 33 crore gods and goddesses live within the cow; I thank the honorable minister. The cow gives us milk from birth till death, we drink its milk. The mother who gives birth keeps us in the womb for 9 months, then when we worship her as a mother, then why not the mother cow?," Sadhvi Niranjana said.

Aiming to celebrate the 'Vedic tradition' and the immense benefits a cow possesses, the Animal Welfare Board of India has urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine's Day.

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as "Kamdhenu" and "Gaumata" because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the Animal Welfare Board informed in a statement.