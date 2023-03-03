Aligarh: In a heart-warming incident, a veterinary doctor at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh successfully performed a rare surgery on a 3-year-old turtle's broken shell and saved its life. The turtle, named Toto, had fallen from a height and was thrashed by a dog, resulting in a crack in its carapace.

The injury caused not only caused difficulty to the turtle in walking but blood was coming from the crack in the shell, prompting its owner to take it to the vet. Varshney, who has a reputation for correcting bones in animals through surgery using nuts, bolts, and rods, said that this was the first time he had performed such a procedure on a turtle. The turtle's shell is made up of numerous small bones, covered by separate plates of keratin called scutes.

Dr. Viram Varshney, the veterinarian who treated Toto, said that the crack in the shell was serious and required a unique technique to heal it. The vet used a braces technique, similar to the one used to tie crooked teeth, to connect the turtle's shell with steel wires. The procedure lasted for about three hours and was successful in healing the crack in the turtle's shell.

According to Sudhir, the owner of the turtle, the shell is an essential part of the turtle's body as it protects its internal organs and helps regulate its body temperature. The injury caused by the fall and the dog's attack had left the turtle in a critical condition, but thanks to the innovative technique used by the vet. Toto is now healthy and is walking comfortably.

The success of this rare surgery has been welcomed by animal lovers and veterinarians alike, who have lauded the vet's innovative technique and skill in treating the turtle's injury. Toto's owner expressed his gratitude towards the vet and said that he was overjoyed to see his pet healthy and active once again.

This incident highlights the importance of taking care of pets and seeking immediate medical attention when they are injured. It also showcases the innovative techniques used by veterinarians to save the lives of animals and preserve their well-being.