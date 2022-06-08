Dehradun: In an alarming development, an animal welfare organization has claimed that hundreds of horses and mules are dying on a daily basis during the ongoing Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand because of a fatal disease called Glander's disease. BJP leader Maneka Gandhi's organization 'People for Animals' has filed a petition in the Uttarakhand High Court in the matter, citing indifference by the state government. The HC is expected to hear the matter today.

People for Animals member Gauri Maulekhi said that the government is lying about animal deaths, “while the reality is terrible”. Maulekhi further added that hundreds of horses and mules are dying every day in Kedarnath while the state government is doing nothing. “Cruelty with animals is increasing every year. The state government has failed to frame a policy for the Yatra,” she said.

She further added that many dead animals are being thrown into the rivers, which is putting the health of the pilgrims bathing in the rivers at risk. There has been an outbreak of Glanders disease among the animals which is notifiable under the Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act 2009. She further added that none of the 10,000 horses at the Yatra had been tested for the disease, thereby putting lives at risk.

The symptoms of the disease include bleeding from the nose of the horses, shortness of breath, dryness of the body and lumps all over the body. The disease can also spread to other animals. Maulekhi called for a large scale testing of the animals for the disease.

Recently, in Uttarakhand, Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna visited Kedarnath Dham and inquired about the deaths. Bahuguna also tweeted that the deaths had been considerably brought down a claim contested by 'People for Animals'.