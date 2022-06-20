Mumbai: The former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the Bombay High Court order that rejected their pleas to vote in MLC elections on June 20. Both their counsels had pleaded before the apex court for an urgent hearing into the matter. The Supreme Court would likely hear the matter today at 12 pm.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Monday claimed that jailed NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh not being allowed to vote in the state Legislative Council polls was like "trampling" on the rights of the two elected representatives.