New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial floor test on June 30, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik have filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting voting rights. The two jailed NCP leaders have requested that they also be given the right to vote in the floor test which has been scheduled by the Maharashtra Governor to decide the fate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The Supreme court has said that it will hear the petition of the two leaders at 5.30 pm today (June 29).

The matter was mentioned by their advocate Sudhanshu Choudhari before the vacation bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala. The court agreed to hear the matter today along with the plea of Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu who had moved the top court in the morning itself challenging the governor's decision to hold the floor test.