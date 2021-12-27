Mumbai: Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody has been further extended for 14 days and now has to stay in jail till January 10. Currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for the past 55 days in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after questioning him in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file charge sheet in the money laundering case against former Deshmukh this week as reported by ANI on Monday. The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh after the CBI registered an FIR against him on April 21 on the charges of corruption.

The ED alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as Maharashtra home minister, collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through then police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the ED, Deshmukh’s family “laundered the tainted sum of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same amount as received by the trust, namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha”.

According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. The FIR also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

On May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for obtaining illegal gratification. The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with a CBI probe into former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader.

In a letter, Parambir Singh shared that Anil Deshmukh had given Sachin Waze a target of Rs 100 crore every month. Following this, suspended API Sachin Waze was also arrested as the main accused in the case. later Deshmukh's private secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde were also arrested in the same case two months ago.

Read : Mumbai: Actor dies of suicide after fake NCB officers try to blackmail her; 2 held